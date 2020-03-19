Winn-Dixie dedicates hour for seniors to shop, looks to hire people affected by coronavirus layoffs

article

Winn-Dixie is doing their part to help families get fed and put people back to work during the devestating coronavirus outbreak.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of local Winn-Dixie stores, announced that they would be designating a special shopping hour to seniors and high-risk customers. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., seniors can come to any Winn-Dixie to stock up on their essentials. They join a growing list of companies that include Walmart and Dollar General that are trying to help senior citizens get through the outbreak.

The grocer will also open all pharmacy locations at 8 a.m. on weekdays to allow these same customers extra time to get their prescriptions.

For those who have been laid off or had their work hours restricted, Winn-Dixie is looking to hire "expeditiously" at their local stores.

"Due to the current impact of COVID-19 on hospitality and restaurant industries, Southeastern Grocers is hiring additional associates to be neighborhood heroes in serving customers and communities," the company said in a press release. "The grocer is offering positions to individuals throughout the Southeast who have been affected by restricted working hours as a result of mandated store and restaurant closures."

To apply, just visit your local Winn-Dixie store.

The company has also donating $250,000 to Feeding America to help provide support to those facing food insecurity.