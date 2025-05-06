Brevard County teacher found guilty related to house party with alleged underage drinking

The Brief Karly Anderson, a Brevard County teacher, was found guilty Tuesday of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence after attending an underage house party in January. Anderson's sentence includes supervised probation, community service, a non-profit donation, and related fees. Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, a Brevard County principal allegedly involved in the case, still faces a felony charge and is due in court in June.



Karly Anderson, a Brevard County teacher, was found guilty Tuesday of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence after attending an underage house party in January.

Found guilty on multiple charges

What we know:

Karly Anderson, the Brevard County teacher accused of attending an underage house party, was found guilty of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence in court Tuesday.

Court went into recess around 2:45 p.m. and by 5:45 the jury had reached a verdict.

Judge determines sentence

What we know:

Under her charge of disorderly intoxication, the judge sentenced Anderson to:

6 months of supervised probation

Ordered to pay court costs

Ordered to pay the cost of the investigation to Cocoa Beach PD (Court will reserve as to the amount. Asked the state to determine the amount within 30 days)

Not to consume alcohol or illegal substances

Orders random alcohol and illegal substances testing for the probation term

50 hours of community service to a nonprofit agency

Orders $500 donation to Children's Advocacy Center (Has 1 year to pay)

Under her charge of resisting without violence, the judge sentenced Anderson to:

12 months supervised probation

Ordered to pay court costs

Must do 50 hours of community service

Caught partying with high school students

The backstory:

Both Anderson and a BPS school principal, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, were arrested in late January in connection with the alleged house party. Police say there were drugs, alcohol and underage students as young as 13 years old at the party. Police say it was at the principal’s house.

RELATED ARTICLE: Florida teacher arrested for allegedly partying with students teaching again at Saturn Elementary: 'Livid'

Anderson was arrested for allegedly being at the party and interfering when officers were trying to help a child experiencing a medical emergency outside.

Anderson’s charges were downgraded to two misdemeanors.

Inside the courtroom: Closing statements from the prosecution and defense

What they're saying:

What's next:

Hill-Brodigan is still facing a felony for child neglect. Her court proceedings are scheduled to start in June.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: