Brevard County teacher found guilty related to house party with alleged underage drinking

Published  May 6, 2025 5:55pm EDT
Brevard County
Karly Anderson verdict & sentencing | FULL

Karly Anderson, a former Brevard County teacher, was found guilty of two misdemeanors related to a drunken house party in Coach Beach attended by underage kids. Anderson was found guilty of disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

    • Karly Anderson, a Brevard County teacher, was found guilty Tuesday of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence after attending an underage house party in January.
    • Anderson's sentence includes supervised probation, community service, a non-profit donation, and related fees.
    • Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, a Brevard County principal allegedly involved in the case, still faces a felony charge and is due in court in June.

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Karly Anderson, a Brevard County teacher, was found guilty Tuesday of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence after attending an underage house party in January.

Found guilty on multiple charges

Karly Anderson, the Brevard County teacher accused of attending an underage house party, was found guilty of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence in court Tuesday.

Court went into recess around 2:45 p.m. and by 5:45 the jury had reached a verdict.

Teacher found guilty on charges related to teen house party

A Florida teacher has been found guilty of disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer without violence following an investigation into a party which allegedly involved underage kids consuming alcohol.

Judge determines sentence

Under her charge of disorderly intoxication, the judge sentenced Anderson to:

  • 6 months of supervised probation
  • Ordered to pay court costs
  • Ordered to pay the cost of the investigation to Cocoa Beach PD (Court will reserve as to the amount. Asked the state to determine the amount within 30 days)
  • Not to consume alcohol or illegal substances
  • Orders random alcohol and illegal substances testing for the probation term
  • 50 hours of community service to a nonprofit agency
  • Orders $500 donation to Children's Advocacy Center (Has 1 year to pay)

Under her charge of resisting without violence, the judge sentenced Anderson to:

  • 12 months supervised probation
  • Ordered to pay court costs
  • Must do 50 hours of community service

Brevard School Board member speaks on misbehaving teachers

Brevard Public Schools District 4 School Board Member Matt Susin joins FOX 35 to talk about several teachers and administrators in the area not behaving appropriately. This comes after Karly Anderson, the teacher arrested after being intoxicated at a high school party in January, returned to the classroom. She returned to the classroom on Monday. However, on the same day, new bodycam footage was released. The Brevard County School District then removed her from the classroom.

Caught partying with high school students 

Both Anderson and a BPS school principal, Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan, were arrested in late January in connection with the alleged house party. Police say there were drugs, alcohol and underage students as young as 13 years old at the party. Police say it was at the principal’s house.

Anderson was arrested for allegedly being at the party and interfering when officers were trying to help a child experiencing a medical emergency outside.

Anderson’s charges were downgraded to two misdemeanors.

Inside the courtroom: Closing statements from the prosecution and defense 

Florida Party Teacher Trial: Prosecution's closing

Assistant State Attorney Pepper Worthy delivers the prosecution's closing argument in the trial of Brevard County teacher Karly Anderson. Anderson is accused of attending an underage house party and interfering with officers during a medical emergency. Anderson faces two misdemeanor charges, with opening statements set for Tuesday and the trial expected to conclude by midweek. The case stems from a January incident involving drugs, alcohol, and minors at a party allegedly hosted by a local school principal, who faces separate felony charges.

Florida Party Teacher Trial: Defense's Closing

Ken Weaver, attorney representing Brevard County teacher Karly Anderson, delivers the defense's closing argument in court. Anderson is accused of attending an underage house party and interfering with officers during a medical emergency. Anderson faces two misdemeanor charges, with opening statements set for Tuesday and the trial expected to conclude by midweek. The case stems from a January incident involving drugs, alcohol, and minors at a party allegedly hosted by a local school principal, who faces separate felony charges.

Florida Party Teacher Trial: Prosecution's rebuttal

Assistant State Attorney Pepper Worthy delivers the full rebuttal in the trial of Brevard County teacher Karly Anderson. Anderson is accused of attending an underage house party and interfering with officers during a medical emergency. Anderson faces two misdemeanor charges, with opening statements set for Tuesday and the trial expected to conclude by midweek. The case stems from a January incident involving drugs, alcohol, and minors at a party allegedly hosted by a local school principal, who faces separate felony charges.

 Hill-Brodigan is still facing a felony for child neglect. Her court proceedings are scheduled to start in June.

