Polk County deputy arrested for DUI after drinking 3 coffee mugs of whiskey before duty: Sheriff Grady Judd

A deputy for the Polk County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly reported for duty while drunk, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Joseph Everett, 27, was charged with DUI after he showed up for work with signs of being intoxicated, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Everett's supervisor smelled alcohol on the deputy's breath and suspected he was drunk, according to an arrest affidavit. The deputy then admitted that he "consumed about three coffee mugs of whiskey" the night before, the sheriff's office added.

Sheriff Judd said a field sobriety test revealed "numerous signs of obvious impairment."

Everett, who had worked with the sheriff's office for two years, resigned upon his arrest.

"Anytime someone chooses to drive under the influence of alcohol, it shows a lack of good judgment," Sheriff Judd said in a statement. "If you lack the proper judgment when it comes to drinking and driving, you have no business working in law enforcement. We hold our deputies to a higher standard than the community, and he failed to meet that standard."

According to jail records, Everett was released from jail on Saturday after posting $1,000 bond.