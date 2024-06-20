Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Florida
MIAMI - Travis Scott was arrested in Miami early Thursday morning, according to online jail records.
The "I KNOW ?" rapper, who is facing charges for disorderly intoxication and trespassing, is currently in custody at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, jail records show.
His $650 bond was submitted.
Travis Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested in Miami on June 20, 2024. (Photo: Miami-Dade County Corrections)
According to TMZ, the 33-year-old, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was taken into custody at the Miami Beach Marina in the early morning hours on Thursday. It remains unclear exactly what happened leading up to his arrest.
This is a developing story.