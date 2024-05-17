4 Central Florida law enforcement officers, first responders arrested within a week

Two deputies, a corrections officer and a firefighter have all been arrested in the past week in unrelated incidents, according to law enforcement.

Osceola County firefighter accused of sexual battery of teen

A firefighter with Osceola County Fire Rescue & EMS was arrested Sunday and is facing allegations of sexual assault of a teenager, according to the fire department.

Pedro Luis Antuna, 26, was taken into custody in Titusville.

A spokesperson for the fire department said Antuna, who had been employed with the agency since 2021, was placed on suspension with pay pending an investigation.

Pedro Antuna was arrested on allegations of sexual assault of a teenager while wearing an "I'm Him" t-shirt. (Photo via Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Volusia County deputy accused of asking women for sexual acts in patrol car

A Volusia Sheriff's Office deputy resigned after he was accused of trying to engage in a sexual act with a woman in Daytona Beach, according to Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

Stephen Corbin, 40, was arrested Wednesday on two counts each of bribery, battery, false imprisonment and solicitation of prostitution, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Corbin was off duty and in plain clothes at the time of the alleged incident, but was operating in his marked Volusia Sheriff's Office patrol car.

On Monday, the victim contacted police to report a sexual assault, police said. She said a man, later identified as Corbin, allegedly approached her and told her to get in his patrol car. Corbin is accused of holding her against her will and threatening to arrest her if she didn't engage in a sexual act with him. Corbin told her she could get out of the vehicle if she showed him her breasts, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police began to investigate, which revealed that Corbin allegedly assaulted another woman earlier that day, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Corbin, who had been a deputy with the Volusia Sheriff's Office since May 2015, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is being held without bond. When Sheriff Chitwood began the process of firing Corbin after learning of the allegations, Corbin turned in his resignation that day.

"To say I’m disappointed in his behavior is an understatement. His actions not only discredit his own name but tarnish the Sheriff’s Office badge and the reputation of our entire organization," Chitwood said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Orange County deputy arrested for falsifying time sheets

Orange County Sheriff's Office Corp. Oxilise Jeannot was arrested Thursday in connection to falsifying time sheets, according to the agency.

Jeannot was charged with felony grand theft ($5,000 or more) and scheme to defraud amid a criminal investigation for falsifying time sheets, according to the sheriff's office.

Jeannot, who was hired in September 2017, has been relieved of all law enforcement duties without pay as the criminal case progresses. After criminal proceedings are done, the sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation. The findings of said investigation will be made public.

"At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks," Sheriff John Mina said in a statement regarding Jeannot's arrest.

Volusia County corrections officer accused of sexual misconduct, bringing contraband to jail

A Volusia County corrections officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a handful of felony and misdemeanor charges including sexual misconduct and introducing contraband into a detention facility, according to a spokesperson for the county.

Lt. Jonathan Harding was arrested at around 1 p.m. Wednesday and was brought to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remains in administrative segregation, according to officials. Harding is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a trial.

He was charged with the following:

Felony sexual misconduct involving an employee/inmate

Felony unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Felony introduction of contraband to county detention facility (2 counts)

Misdemeanor introduction of contraband to county detention facility

"Should he remain in or return to custody, he will be transferred to a correctional facility outside of Volusia County for the duration of his pretrial detainment or until a bond is posted," the county spokesperson said.

"Volusia County Corrections Administration and Internal Affairs cooperated fully with the Volusia Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office for the duration of the investigation and will continue to do so," the county added.