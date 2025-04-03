Florida man kills girlfriend while in bed with their 3 kids, stages murder as a home invasion: deputies

The Brief A Florida man has been arrested after he shot and killed his girlfriend while she slept in bed with their three children, deputies say. The man then allegedly attempted to stage the murder as a home invasion. Authorities say Saun Rainge and his accomplice, Benjamin Garmon, now both face a first-degree murder charge for the death of 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shanee’ Streeter. None of the children — ages 10, 2 and 1 — were injured in the shooting, officials said.



Murder staged as home invasion

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Rainge, 32, in a news release and social media post on Thursday.

Deputies said Rainge and Garmon cased the apartment complex before the murder and left Streeter's body in the home for hours. Records show Streeter was shot 10 times.

Officials said the two arranged for Garmon to shoot Rainge in the arm to try and cover up the murder as a home invasion before then calling law enforcement for help.

Arrest reports show Garmon was previously arrested and is being held at the Seminole County Jail.

Saun Rainge is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of 30-year-old Porshe Nikita Shanee’ Streeter. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Mother of 3 shot and killed while in bed with children

The backstory:

On Jan. 23, 2024, deputies said they responded to a shooting at Streeter's apartment where she lived with her three children on the 7300 block of Woodhill Park Drive. Authorities said Rainge would occasionally sleep over.

When they arrived, officials said they found both Streeter and Rainge suffering from gunshot wounds.

Streeter was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime, while Rainge was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Rainge told investigators he came to the apartment to check on his family when a person walked in and shot them.

Who was Porshe Nikita Shanee’ Streeter?

What they're saying:

Deputies said Rainge and Streeter had known each other since high school.

An arrest affidavit states the pair's relationship was "toxic," referencing reports of domestic abuse and infidelity. Detectives said this was confirmed through testimony from friends, as well as photo evidence.

Authorities believe Rainge shot Streeter because she would not give him full custody of the children and was hiding money from him.

Officials said Streeter ran a small hairdresser business from her apartment.

Dpeuties say Porshe Streeter, 30, was shot multiple times while she slept in bed with her three children. (Credit: Orange County Sheriff's Office)

