Police looking for man possibly connected to 'suspicious incident' at Orlando park

The Orlando Police Department is searching for a man believed to be connected to a "suspicious incident" at Laureate Park Sunday morning.

Details regarding the incident that happened between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. along Tavistock Lakes Road were not immediately available.

Officers said they have recovered video of the man believed to be involved and are asking for the community's help in identifying him.

According to police, he is described as a man possibly in his 20s with brown curly hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall.

Authorities said he was wearing a purple t-shirt and an unknown colored head bandana. His car is described as a white 4-door sedan.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information regarding the car is asked to call 321-235-3000 or contact Crimeline Florida anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).