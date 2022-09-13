Deputies: Man arrested for murder after 'drug deal goes wrong' in Marion County

article

A man is facing a murder charge after an alleged drug deal went wrong in Marion County Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Matthew Neal, 19, and Cameron Dalzell, 18, – who were both armed – reportedly met with two people in a vehicle with intentions to rob them of marijuana.

Dalzell was sitting in the front of the vehicle and Neal sat in the back. According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Dalzell pulled his gun and pointed it at the driver, who also pulled out a gun and pointed it at him. Authorities said Neal also tried to pull out his gun, but it was taken by the other person in the vehicle.

Law enforcement said Dalzell and the driver began shooting at one another. Dalzell was shot and killed and the driver was shot in the hand, law enforcement said.

Neal reportedly ran off after his gun was taken.

At 4:30 p.m., Monday, the sheriff's office received a call regarding a person at the Maricamp Emergency Department who had been shot in the hand. The person stated he was robbed at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, and someone there was possibly dead. Deputies arrived and found Dalzell's body.

During an investigation, Neal responded to the sheriff's office and requested to speak with a detective. Following the conversation, Neal was arrested on a charge on second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm after learning both Dalzell and Neal had executed a plan to rob the two people at gunpoint during a pre-arranged drug buy.

Neal is being held in the Marion County Jail on a $100,000 bond.