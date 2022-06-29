Police: Arrest made in connection to 19-year-old Telan Mann's shooting death in Daytona Beach

An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Telan Mann, the Daytona Beach Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police Chief Jakari Young will discuss the case at 1 p.m. FOX 35 News will stream the news conference live when it begins in the above video player.

An investigation began after Mann was found shot to death around 2 a.m. on June 23 near Oak Tree Circle and Forest Glen Boulevard. Details on the circumstances that led to the shooting or information about a suspect were not immediately released at the time.

Friends of Mann described him as the life of the party.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for live updates.