19-year-old man shot to death in Daytona Beach, police say

Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot to death in Daytona Beach early Thursday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department said its officers were called out to the area of Oak Tree Circle and Forest Glen Boulevard shortly before 2 a.m. and found the teen who had been shot multiple times.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect and determine a possible motive.

