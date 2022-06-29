Expand / Collapse search

Department of Homeland Security: Investigators conduct federal search warrant in Pine Hills neighborhood

By FOX 35 News Staff
(Fox 35 Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Department of Homeland Security said its Investigations team conducted a federal search warrant in a Pine Hills neighborhood Tuesday morning. A DHS spokesperson, however, could not provide any other details due to the ongoing investigation. 

A neighbor told FOX 35 News the large law enforcement presence had been in the area for several hours. 

The investigation appeared to be happening at a home on Robbins Avenue near North Lane in Orlando. 

Crews at the scene included police, computer forensics and a Florida Department of Law Enforcement van. Officials said FDLE, however, is not involved in the case.

(FOX 35 Orlando)

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 35 News for live updates.