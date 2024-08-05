NHC tracking tropical wave that could form on heels of Hurricane Debby

Stream FOX 35:

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor a tropical wave in the Caribbean that has low chances of developing in the next several days.

The tropical wave is producing showers and thunderstorms near the Windward Islands, albeit becoming less organized since Sunday, forecasters said. The showers and thunderstorms have decreased as well.

"Any development of this system should be slow to occur during the next couple of days while the system moves westward over the eastern Caribbean Sea," the NHC said in a Monday morning update.

National Hurricane Center | Aug. 5, 2024 | 8 a.m. update

Later this week, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development as the tropical wave moves across the western Caribbean or southern Gulf of Mexico.

There's a 10% chance this disturbance develops in the next two days, and a 30% chance of formation in the next week.

Should this system develop, it would be named Ernesto.