Cars land at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom: Piston Peak National Park
ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World announced a new "Cars" themed land, which will be the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom's history.
What we know:
Piston Peak National Park is part of the "Cars" universe where visitors can see and explore the visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and more.
The land is inspired by the Rocky Mountain area and will be filled with towering trees, mountains, waterfalls, rivers and more, according to the announcement.
Piston Peak National Park | CREDIT: Disney
To ensure new structures blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, Disney Imagineers are employing a design approach known as "Parkitecture." Originally developed by the National Park Service, the style emphasizes harmony between buildings and the natural environment.
According to Disney, trees will serve as a natural barrier separating the off-road rally area from Frontierland and Liberty Square. Geysers from the nearby Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will also stretch into the new trail system, further enhancing the immersive setting.
As work begins this summer, the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat will close beginning July 7, according to Disney's website.
What's next:
Disney Imagineers are also developing the first-ever theme park land inspired by Disney Villains, which will feature two major attractions, along with new dining and retail experiences, all designed on a grand and twisted scale.
Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Photo from Walt Disney World)
Meanwhile, other updates are coming to Magic Kingdom. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set to reopen next year with refreshed elements, and this summer will mark the debut of Disney Starlight, a new entertainment offering launching July 20. Additionally, The Beak and Barrel will open later this year, welcoming guests of all ages to a pirate-themed experience. Disney says more updates will be announced soon via the Disney Parks Blog.
The Source: The information in this article comes from an announcement shared by Walt Disney World.