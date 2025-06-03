Cars land at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom: Piston Peak National Park

The Brief Walt Disney World has announced its largest Magic Kingdom expansion yet with a new "Cars"-themed land, Piston Peak National Park, inspired by the Rocky Mountains and designed using Parkitecture to blend with the natural surroundings. The project, which will temporarily close Rivers of America and other attractions starting July 7, is part of broader park updates including a Disney Villains land, the reopening of Big Thunder Mountain Railroad next year, and the debut of Disney Starlight and The Beak and Barrel.



Walt Disney World announced a new "Cars" themed land, which will be the largest expansion in Magic Kingdom's history.

What we know:

Piston Peak National Park is part of the "Cars" universe where visitors can see and explore the visitor lodge, Ranger HQ, trails and more.

The land is inspired by the Rocky Mountain area and will be filled with towering trees, mountains, waterfalls, rivers and more, according to the announcement.

Piston Peak National Park | CREDIT: Disney

To ensure new structures blend seamlessly with the surrounding landscape, Disney Imagineers are employing a design approach known as "Parkitecture." Originally developed by the National Park Service, the style emphasizes harmony between buildings and the natural environment.

According to Disney, trees will serve as a natural barrier separating the off-road rally area from Frontierland and Liberty Square. Geysers from the nearby Big Thunder Mountain Railroad will also stretch into the new trail system, further enhancing the immersive setting.

As work begins this summer, the Rivers of America, Tom Sawyer Island and the Liberty Square Riverboat will close beginning July 7, according to Disney's website.

What's next:

Disney Imagineers are also developing the first-ever theme park land inspired by Disney Villains, which will feature two major attractions, along with new dining and retail experiences, all designed on a grand and twisted scale.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad (Photo from Walt Disney World)

Meanwhile, other updates are coming to Magic Kingdom. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set to reopen next year with refreshed elements, and this summer will mark the debut of Disney Starlight, a new entertainment offering launching July 20. Additionally, The Beak and Barrel will open later this year, welcoming guests of all ages to a pirate-themed experience. Disney says more updates will be announced soon via the Disney Parks Blog.

