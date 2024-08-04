Tropical Storm Debby prompts closure of Florida college campuses Monday

A couple of major universities in Florida closed their campuses on Monday in anticipation of Tropical Storm Debby impacts.

Florida State University announced that its Tallahassee campus will be closed until 11 p.m. Monday. The university does not anticipate reopening campus until Tuesday.

The University of Florida also announced that campus is closed and classes will be canceled in anticipation of the storm. Student-related activities will be canceled as well.

Tropical Storm Debby is forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in Florida.