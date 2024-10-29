Teen shot girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide, then killed himself: Palm Bay Police Chief

A 17-year-old boy is dead after shooting his 16-year-old girlfriend, wounding her, and then shooting himself, Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello told reporters on Tuesday morning. The girl remains in the hospital and is listed in stable condition, he said.

"This is a senseless tragedy," he said. "It's unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers go to the families involved and all the individuals affected by it."

The shooting was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, in the parking lot of an auto shop on Malibar Road in Palm Bay. On Tuesday, Chief Augello described it as an attempted murder-suicide.

Police Chief Augello said the two teens, who were in a relationship, had agreed to meet up, though the circumstances of why the teens picked that time and that place were still unknown.

The boy shot the teen and then shot himself. Another 16-year-old girl who was there called 911. Police were still talking to her as part of their investigation.

He declined to name any of the teens involved. He confirmed that the teens attended local high schools in Palm Bay, and said school staff and teachers were immediately notified, and support services were provided.

Chief Augello said both teens have been in contact with law enforcement before, but declined to elaborate.

"Society right now, in today's world, it's a tough place to be as a teenager," he said. Nothing's ever perfect. We're not perfect. But as parents, we have to do better. I firmly believe that as parents we have to be more involved in the lives of our children. We're seeing it far too often, at least we are in law enforcement…they're getting younger and younger, and they're losing their lives."