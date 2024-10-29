Expand / Collapse search

First look at the animatronics inside Epic Universe ride, 'Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment'

By
Published  October 29, 2024 1:30pm EDT
Epic Universe
FOX 35 Orlando

Universal Orlando reveals Dark Universe details

The Dark Universe is will feature vampires, werewolves, Frankenstein's monster and more.

ORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort shared it's first up-close sneak-peek of the monstrous animatronics featured in the ride 'Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment' coming to Epic Universe.

This haunting ride will be part of the Dark Universe world located inside the Epic Universe park.

The groundbreaking ride will feature 14 animated figures, each depicting an iconic Universal Monster.

Universal provided a sneak peek of some of the characters:

Frankenstein:

Image 1 of 2

Credit: Universal Orlando

Dracula:

Credit: Universal Orlando

The Wolf Man:

Image 1 of 2

Credit: Universal Orlando

The Creature from the Black Lagoon:

Image 1 of 2

Credit: Universal Orlando

‘Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment’ will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, conducts her experiments. During this ride, guests are invited to witness a demonstration, but things don't go as planned when the monsters are unleashed. Guests will then take a dark ride while trying to escape Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.

First look inside 'Dark Universe' land at Epic Universe

Tharin White, creator of www.eyntk.info (Everything You Need To Know), and Kristen Wright, of @wrightdownmainstreet on Instagram, joined FOX 35's Orlando Parks V.I.P. to talk about the latest news from Universal, Walt Disney World, and Florida's other theme parks. In this episode, we dive into Dark Universe, the villain-inspired land coming to Epic Universe; Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum; and a look at some favorite spots to eat around the parks.

Dark Universe opens on May 22, 2025 alongside the rest of the world's inside Epic Universe.

For ticket information you can visit the Universal Orlando website.

 