First look at the animatronics inside Epic Universe ride, 'Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment'

On Tuesday, Universal Orlando Resort shared it's first up-close sneak-peek of the monstrous animatronics featured in the ride 'Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment' coming to Epic Universe.

This haunting ride will be part of the Dark Universe world located inside the Epic Universe park.

The groundbreaking ride will feature 14 animated figures, each depicting an iconic Universal Monster.

Universal provided a sneak peek of some of the characters:

Frankenstein:

Credit: Universal Orlando

Dracula:

Credit: Universal Orlando

The Wolf Man:

Credit: Universal Orlando

The Creature from the Black Lagoon:

Credit: Universal Orlando

‘Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment’ will take guests deep into the catacombs of Frankenstein Manor, where Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, the great-great-granddaughter of Henry Frankenstein, conducts her experiments. During this ride, guests are invited to witness a demonstration, but things don't go as planned when the monsters are unleashed. Guests will then take a dark ride while trying to escape Dracula, The Wolf Man, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and more.

Dark Universe opens on May 22, 2025 alongside the rest of the world's inside Epic Universe.



For ticket information you can visit the Universal Orlando website.



