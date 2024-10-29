Convicted felon arrested in Flagler County after almost hitting deputy with a car

A Bunnell man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and nearly hitting a deputy, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, October 27, 2024, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol were working a crash at U.S. Highway 1 and Plantation Bay Drive, which blocked the Northbound lanes.

Master Deputy Sheriff Kyle Gaddie was directing traffic when he noticed an open alcohol container and smelled marijuana inside a pickup truck.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Qwajon Laster, was asked to pull over for further questioning. Instead, Laster attempted to drive around another vehicle, nearly striking Master Deputy Bryan Jackson.

Laster fled south on U.S. 1 toward Volusia County, prompting a pursuit by Master Deputy Gaddie. The truck was later found crashed into a parked trailer at the Super 8 motel on U.S. 1. Witnesses told deputies they saw Laster enter a motel room, where he was found hiding under a blanket.

Laster was arrested and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement at high speed with wanton disregard, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, resisting an officer without violence, tampering with evidence, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

"This dirtbag had a blatant disregard for the safety of deputies, state troopers, and others at the scene," said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. "We checked this guy out of the Super 8 motel and booked him at the Green Roof Inn."

Laster has a criminal history dating back to 2015, with previous charges including aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, grand theft of a motor vehicle, and burglary of a conveyance. He is currently being held without bond at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility.

Authorities credited the Florida Highway Patrol and Ormond Beach Police Department for their assistance in the arrest.