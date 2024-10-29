Family seeks answers after deadly Port Orange shooting stemming from neighbor feud

A Volusia County family is still searching for answers after a long-running feud between neighbors in Port Orange escalated into a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Witnesses say the violence erupted when a man allegedly tried to run over his neighbor and the neighbor's son.

The family of the man killed, 47-year-old Marcus Blicker, is struggling to understand how the situation spiraled out of control.

"I didn’t expect, at 25 years old, to be figuring out how to bury my father," said Blicker’s daughter, Baylee Blicker.

Deputies said the incident began when Blicker aggressively drove toward the vehicle of his neighbor’s son, sparking a confrontation outside the neighbor’s home. Investigators say Blicker followed the other driver to the residence, where he started yelling and making threats.

Jennifer Tatro, Blicker’s fiancée, expressed disbelief. "I know something happened to spark what happened," she said.

According to the police report, the neighbor’s father came outside with a rifle and fired warning shots, ordering Blicker to leave the property. However, authorities say Blicker then accelerated his truck toward the man and another bystander.

The neighbor, believing he was in danger, fired several more shots at the truck, striking and killing Blicker. Detectives said surveillance footage supported the claim that Blicker intended to use his vehicle as a weapon, which is why no charges have been filed.

Blicker’s family disputes the police's interpretation of the video.

"He was leaving. The dad chased him down with his assault rifle pointed at him," said Baylee Blicker.

As the investigation continues, Blicker’s family is mourning their loss. "He just loved his family. Everything he did was from his heart," his daughter said.

The family dog, which was in the truck during the shooting, was also injured. The dog was shot in the neck but is expected to recover after surgery.

