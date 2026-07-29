Ozzy Osbourne haunted house heading to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights

The Brief Universal Orlando has added an Ozzy Osbourne-inspired haunted house to this year's Halloween Horror Nights. Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness will pay tribute to the heavy metal icon's music and career. Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



Get ready to board the "crazy train." The Prince of Darkness is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

A haunted house inspired by Ozzy Osbourne will be part of the lineup at Universal Orlando's seasonal after-hours event this year.

What we know about the Ozzy Osbourne house

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness will pay tribute to the heavy-metal icon and his solo career.

The house will take visitors through ancient ruins, dungeons and a realm inspired by the covers of Ozzy's albums, including "Diary of a Madman," "Bark at the Moon," and "Black Rain."

Universal said the house will feature moments inspired by Ozzy's "twisted imagination," drawing from the imagery that defined the later years of his career.

The house will also be part of the lineup at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. That version, however, will start in England and follow Ozzy's different personas through the decades.

Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

"Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created," Sharon and Jack Osbourne said in a joint statement. "Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life."

Universal completes Halloween Horror Nights house lineup

Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness is the 10th and final house announced for this year's event.

Previously announced houses include:

Halloween Horror Nights will also include scare zones, street experiences, a "Stranger Things" lagoon show and a new "Nightmare Fuel" stage show.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights takes place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Tickets for the event are now on sale, including single-night tickets and multi-night passes.