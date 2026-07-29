Ozzy Osbourne haunted house heading to Universal's Halloween Horror Nights
ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready to board the "crazy train." The Prince of Darkness is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.
A haunted house inspired by Ozzy Osbourne will be part of the lineup at Universal Orlando's seasonal after-hours event this year.
What we know about the Ozzy Osbourne house
Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness will pay tribute to the heavy-metal icon and his solo career.
The house will take visitors through ancient ruins, dungeons and a realm inspired by the covers of Ozzy's albums, including "Diary of a Madman," "Bark at the Moon," and "Black Rain."
Universal said the house will feature moments inspired by Ozzy's "twisted imagination," drawing from the imagery that defined the later years of his career.
The house will also be part of the lineup at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. That version, however, will start in England and follow Ozzy's different personas through the decades.
Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76.
"Ozzy never stopped pushing boundaries, and he loved anything that gave fans a new way to experience his music and the worlds he created," Sharon and Jack Osbourne said in a joint statement. "Halloween Horror Nights has done an incredible job bringing that spirit to life."
Universal completes Halloween Horror Nights house lineup
Ozzy Osbourne: Prince of Darkness is the 10th and final house announced for this year's event.
Previously announced houses include:
- Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control
- Sinners
- Stranger Things 5
- H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fight-Tacular!
- Madlands: Caged Cannibals
- Cybergoria
- Invasion: Alien Abduction
- Hellraiser
- Evil Dead Burn
Halloween Horror Nights will also include scare zones, street experiences, a "Stranger Things" lagoon show and a new "Nightmare Fuel" stage show.
When is Halloween Horror Nights?
Halloween Horror Nights takes place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.
Tickets for the event are now on sale, including single-night tickets and multi-night passes.
The Source: This article was written with information released by Universal Orlando and from previous reporting.