Fleeing felon caught by K9 after tossing trafficking-level drugs from car window: Deputies

The Brief Donnie Williams, a 29-year-old convicted felon, led Volusia Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Deltona after fleeing a traffic stop. During the chase, an aviation unit observed Williams throw a black bag out of his window containing a loaded .380 handgun along with trafficking-level quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine, the sheriff's office said. After abandoning his vehicle in a residential backyard, Williams fled into the woods on foot, where K9 Benny tracked him down and apprehended him.



A convicted felon led Florida deputies on a pursuit through Deltona after fleeing a traffic stop and tossing a bag filled with guns and trafficking-level drugs out his window, according to court documents.

Donnie Williams, 29 – whose criminal history includes 17 felony arrests with 6 convictions – is being held without bond following new armed drug trafficking and drug possession charges, deputies said.

The pursuit was captured on video from above by the Volusia Sheriff's Office aviation unit, Air1.

Donnie Williams, a 29-year-old convicted felon, led Volusia Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Deltona after fleeing a traffic stop.

What we know:

During proactive traffic enforcement in the area of Reed Ellis Rd/Enterprise Osteen Road in Deltona on July 23, the Deltona Crime Suppression Team and VSO's narcotics unit observed a BMW driver fail to make a complete stop at a clearly marked intersection with a stop sign, which prompted a traffic stop, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office reported.

Williams, who was stopped at a stop sign, appeared to have put his car in park, but as the deputy stepped out of his vehicle to make contact, Williams looked in his driver's side mirror at the deputy, then sped off, an arrest report said. A sergeant deployed stop sticks – hitting Williams' driver's side front tire – but the tire didn't deflate due to having run-flats, the sheriff's office said.

Air1 maintained visual contact as crew members observed Williams throw a black bag out the driver's window, authorities said.

Donnie Williams, a 29-year-old convicted felon, led Volusia Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Deltona after fleeing a traffic stop.

Deputy K9 apprehends suspect

Williams drove into the backyard of a home on Puritan Street, bailed out of the driver's seat, and fled on foot into a wooded area, the affidavit said.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was holding a cell phone and actively speaking with a contact listed as "B."

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of the dog bite and medically cleared of all injuries, the report said.

Donnie Williams, a 29-year-old convicted felon, led Volusia Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Deltona after fleeing a traffic stop.

What was in the black bag?

Inside the black bag Williams threw out of his car was a gun with eight rounds, a white rock-like substance in an orange pill bottle that field tested as a presumptive positive for crack cocaine, a headphone case with seven clear bags – totaling to 203.5 grams – of a crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine and a clear bag of 16.4 grams of white powdery substance consistent with fentanyl, the affidavit said.

Donnie Williams, a 29-year-old convicted felon, led Volusia Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit through Deltona after fleeing a traffic stop.

List of charges

Williams faces several felony charges and was denied bond. He is currently at the Volusia County Branch Jail. His charges include:

Fleeing or attempting to elude active lights and siren

Driving with a license canceled, suspended or revoked

Possession of a firearm by a convicted in state felon

Sale and delivery of a controlled substance

Trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine

Possession of paraphernalia

Resisting without violence

Tampering with evidence