Halloween Horror Nights: Universal reveals more original haunted houses

The Brief Two more haunted houses have been revealed for Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights event. The houses, both original concepts, are Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction. Universal Orlando will mark the 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights with this year's event.



Universal Orlando has revealed two more houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights.

The houses, both original concepts, are themed to maniacal machines and alien abductions.

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Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction

All this week, Universal has been dropping house reveals.

Artwork for Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction, two original concept houses planned for Halloween Horror Nights 35. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

The resort shared a teaser Thursday for its Cybergoria house, which is set a thousand years in the future on a world run by machines.

The machines have only one goal: "to make you live forever, even it kills you," Universal said in the description.

On Friday, it revealed Invasion: Alien Abduction.

According to Universal, visitors will "make contact with horrors from worlds unknown."

"A ship full of Grays have torn apart a remote homestead in search of fresh test subjects," according to the post.

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Haunted house lineup so far

With this week's announcements, seven of the 10 planned houses have been revealed.

So far, the lineup includes:

Universal is expected to reveal the rest of the houses soon.

Details are also expected for the scare zones and live entertainment that will be part of the event.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will run select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

For those who want to get a jump start on the horror fest activities, Universal is again offering Premium Scream Night on Aug. 27, the night before the event begins.

It will hold another Premium Scream Night on Oct. 19.

Single-night tickets, Premium Scream Night tickets and add-ons are available.