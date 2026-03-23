Halloween Horror Nights 35: Universal Orlando reveals theme, return of icons

The Brief Universal Orlando will mark its 35th anniversary of Halloween Horror Nights with the return of two icons. Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow will be the ringmasters of "Infernal Carnival of Nightmares," the theme of this year's event. The icons will also be featured in their own haunted house: Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control.



The countdown to Halloween Horror Nights is on.

Universal Orlando has unleashed details about this year's event, including the theme and one of the haunted houses.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the popular after-hours event, and Universal is bringing back two iconic characters to help wreak havoc.

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Jack the Clown, probably one of the most popular HHN icons, and his rival Dr. Oddfellow are back. The two icons will serve as ringmasters of the "Infernal Carnival of Nightmares"—the theme for this year's event.

Also, the first letter from each word in the theme spells I.C.O.N.

Universal Studios Florida will transform into a "decrepit, fear-fueled carnival" with new haunted houses, scare zones and live entertainment.

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Jack vs. Oddfellow

Jack and Dr. Oddfellow will also be featured in their own haunted house, Universal announced.

Artwork for Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, one of the haunted houses that will be featured at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

In "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control" visitors will come face-to-face with the icons as they learn the story behind the pair's long-standing rivalry.

"As chaos and control collide, the two icons battle for dominance until they ultimately discover that the only way to obtain the power they seek is not to fight each other—but to join forces instead," Universal said in a news release.

Universal will announce additional house and scare zone details in the coming months.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will be held at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Exact dates have not yet been announced.

Ticket information will also be released at a later date.