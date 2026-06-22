Universal brings back H.R. Bloodengutz for new Halloween Horror Nights house

The Brief H.R. Bloodengutz, a character previously featured in Halloween Horror Nights 21, returns this year for a new original concept haunted house. The house, called H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular, will feature ghouls and gore for a Halloween scare-a-thon. Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



Universal Orlando is bringing a fan-favorite character back to Halloween Horror Nights for a new "frightening" haunted house.

H.R. Bloodengutz will be featured in a new original concept house called "H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!," Universal revealed Monday.

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What we know about the new H.R. Bloodengutz house

H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular! marks the return of the late-night horror TV host Larry Kurtzberg.

"Tune into a curated selection of H.R. Bloodengutz' Halloween favorites in this haunted house complete with ghouls, gore and all the frights that keep you coming back for more," according to a post on the Halloween Horror Nights social media account.

The character first appeared at Halloween Horror Nights in 2011 in a house called "H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: Holidays of Horror," where he, as his alter ego H.R. Bloodengutz, turned a live broadcast at the WKNB TV station in Carey, Ohio, into a deadly scare-athon.

Artwork for H.R. Bloodengutz presents a Halloween Fright-Tacular, an original haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

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Haunted houses, scare zones and more

H.R. Bloodengutz is the fourth out of 10 haunted houses to be announced for this year's HHN event.

Universal previously announced houses based on the fifth season of "Stranger Things," the Oscar-winning movie "Sinners," and an original concept with HHN icons Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow.

Artwork for Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, one of the haunted houses that will be featured at Universal's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

The event will also include scare zones and live entertainment, but Universal has not released those details yet.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will mark its 35th year this fall.

The after-hours event will run select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Single-night tickets, Premium Screen Night tickets, Express Passes and other add-ons are now on sale.