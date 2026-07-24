Cyclosporiasis outbreak: Florida cases up to 168; county-by-county breakdown

The Brief A total of 168 cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida between January 1 - July 17, 2026. Most of those cases have been reported in June and July. The CDC and FDA are tracking various outbreaks and clusters of the infection being reported in several states. Some lettuce products from Taylor Fresh Foods and Taylor Farms de Mexico have been recalled.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating several outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis, an intestinal infection that can lead to frequent and watery diarrhea.

It's typically linked to drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food, such as fruits or vegetables.

Iceberg lettuce recalled

Taylor Farms de Mexico and Taylor Fresh Foods have voluntarily recalled several iceberg lettuce products that were distributed to restaurants and grocery stores in the U.S., including some Taco Bell and Walmart stores.

Taco Bell said it has stopped using Taylor Farms de Mexico lettuce products. Taylor Fresh Foods has recalled some Marketside-branded products that were sold at Walmart stores in 15 states, including Florida. Click here for details.

Cyclosporiasis cases reported in Florida: Month by Month

Here is a look at Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida reported in 2026 – and the month the cases were reported.

January: 4

February: 2

March: 1

April: 3

May: 2

June: 42

July: 114

Cyclosporiasis cases in Florida: County by County

A total of 168 confirmed or suspected cases of Cyclosporiasis have been reported in Florida since Jan. 1, 2026 through July 17, 2026. Here is a county-by-county breakdown of those cases.

Alachua: 3

Bay: 1

Brevard: 3

Broward: 13

Collier: 2

Columbia: 1

Duval: 4

Escambia: 1

Flagler: 2

Gadsden: 1

Hernando: 1

Highlands: 2

Hillsborough: 4

Lake: 5

Lee: 18

Leon: 1

Manatee: 2

Marion: 2

Martin: 1

Miami-Dade: 36

Monroe: 1

Okaloosa: 3

Orange: 7

Osceola: 7

Palm Beach: 7

Pasco: 3

Pinellas: 6

Polk: 6

Santa Rosa: 2

Sarasota: 2

Seminole: 5

St. Johns: 4

St. Lucie: 2

Sumter: 3

Volusia: 5

Wakulla: 1

Walton: 1

What is Cyclosporiasis?

Cyclosporiasis is a type of food poisoning caused by the parasite Cyclospora, which impacts the GI tract and can cause frequent, watery, and/or explosive bowel movements.

It is usually not life-threatening, according to the CDC.

How do you get it? How does it spread?

It's typically spread by drinking water or food contaminated with poop, the CDC said. Previous outbreaks in the U.S. have been linked to fresh fruits and/or vegetables, the CDC said.

According to the CDC, it typically takes between 7–14 days (or 1–2 weeks) to begin feeling impacts after being infected. Because of that, the CDC said person-to-person transmission is unlikely.

The Florida Department of Health said reports of Cyclosporiasis usually increase in the summer, between May and September.

How do you prevent Cyclosporiasis?

Wash your hands and fresh produce thoroughly underwater before eating, cutting, and cooking.

Scrub firm fruits and vegetables, like melons and cucumbers, even if labeled as prewashed.

Remove bruised or damaged areas on fruit and vegetables.

Cooking can kill the parasite (make sure to cook to at least 158 degrees). Washing along cannot guarantee removal of the parasite.

Avoid drinking contaminated water or eating contaminated food.

Refrigerate fresh fruits and vegetables within two hours of being cut, peeled, or cooked.