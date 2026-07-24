Florida man, 20, arrested for making threat against South Causeway Bridge in New Smyrna Beach: Officials

The Brief A 20-year-old Florida man has been arrested after allegedly making a threat against the South Causeway Bridge in New Smyrna Beach, police said. Logan Everett Cimms, of Edgewater, was booked into jail for making a written threat to commit an act of terrorism. The South Causeway Bridge crosses the Indian River North, connecting New Smyrna Beach and the inlet.



A 20-year-old man from Edgewater is accused of making a terroristic threat against the South Causeway Bridge in New Smyrna Beach, which crosses the Indian River North, connecting New Smyrna Beach and the inlet.

Logan Everett Cimms was arrested and booked into jail on one count of making a written threat to commit an act of terrorism, according to the arrest affidavit and online records. A Florida judge issued no bond and ordered Cimms to be held in pretrial detention.

"Id (sic) recommend not walking that bridge for a while." — Alleged chats been Logan Cimms and another person via arrest affidavit

The backstory:

According to the probable cause statement, Cimms and another person were having a conversation where Cimms made reference to the South Causeway Bridge. The conversation made others uncomfortable, which was later reported to law enforcement.

Here is some of the conversation included in the arrest affidavit:

Cimms: "Id (sic) recommend not walking that bridge for a while"

Redacted: "why lol"

Cimms: "if i explain myself the Feds will be bck at my door" (laughing emoji)

Redacted: "explainnn"

Cimms: "OK I'm going to big picture this so I don't frame myself"

Cimms: "Right so bridge"

Cimms: "Needs to be stable"

Cimms: "How is it stable"

Cimms: "The legs"

Cimms: "What happens if the legs aren't stable

Cimms: "It falls"

Cimms: "You get where I'm going with it"

Cimms: "Your (sic) not stupid"

According to the arrest report, in 2025, Cimms and another person were investigated by the FBI for allegedly sharing concerning and inflammatory messages in a group chat about an alleged intent to carry out a "mass casualty event." That friend was ultimately charged with a crime by the Edgewater Police Department, the report said.

According to the report, Cimms was a close friend.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our community is our highest priority," said New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Chris Kirk in a statement.

"We take every threat seriously and appreciate the swift collaboration between our detectives, the FBI, Edgewater Police Department, Port Orange Police Department, the Volusia Sheriff's Office, and everyone who came forward to report this concerning information. If you see something suspicious, report it immediately. Public vigilance plays a critical role in keeping our community safe."