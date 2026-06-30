Universal Orlando: 'Hellraiser' house set for Halloween Horror Nights 2026

The Brief Universal Orlando has revealed another haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights, its popular after-hours fright fest. The world of "Hellraiser" will be brought to life in a new house based on the first three movies in the franchise. Halloween Horror Nights will take place on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



Universal is bringing Pinhead to Halloween Horror Nights for a new haunted house based on the "Hellraiser" franchise.

The house will transport visitors into the horrifying world first brought to life by Clive Barker in 1987's "Hellraiser."

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What we know about the "Hellraiser" house

The house will be inspired by the first three movies in the franchise—"Hellraiser," "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," and "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth," Universal said.

Visitors will enter the Lament Configuration puzzle box—which can open a portal to a dimension where the Cenobites, their leader Pinhead and other "unspeakable horrors await."

The house will feature locations from the movies, including the Channard Institute, the attic in Frank Cotton's family home and The Labyrinth where Pinhead waits to torment souls.

Actor Doug Bradley, who first played Pinhead, will provide his voice for the character in the house, Universal said.

A version of the house will also be featured at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

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Halloween Horror Nights haunted house lineup

"Hellraiser" is their third IP house to be announced for this year's Halloween Horror Nights after "Sinners" and "Stranger Things 5."

The lineup will also include several original concept houses, including Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular, Madlands: Caged Cannibals, Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction.

Universal will have a total of 10 haunted houses this year.

What are the dates for Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

The popular after-hours event will mark its 35th anniversary this year.

Single-night tickets, Premium Scream Night tickets, Express Passes and other event add-ons are now on sale.