Powerball jackpot hits $633 million: Winning numbers, next drawing date

The Brief The Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $633 million, with a cash option of $277.3 million. The jackpot has rolled over since May. Next drawing: July 27 at 10:59 p.m. ET.



The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $633 million after no one matched all six numbers drawn during Saturday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 3,4, 24, 36, 47 and a Powerball of 17.

The estimated cash value of the current jackpot is $277.3 million.

Why is the jackpot so high?

The current jackpot is Powerball's highest so far this year.

It has rolled over since May after two winning tickets were sold in Florida and Texas for a jackpot prize of $20 million, according to lottery officials.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The next drawing is scheduled for July 27 at 10:59 p.m. ET.

You can watch the drawing live on the Powerball website.

How to play Powerball

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Powerball has expanded to the United Kingdom. Saturday's drawing was the second to include players across the pond.

The odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9, according to lottery officials.