Halloween Horror Nights: Universal adds 'Evil Dead Burn' haunted house

The Brief Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights is getting a haunted house based on "Evil Dead Burn." The house, inspired by the latest installment in the "Evil Dead" franchise, will take visitors through different moments from the movie. Halloween Horror Nights will run on select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



The "Evil Dead" franchise is making its way to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights.

"Evil Dead Burn," the movie in the horror franchise, will be the inspiration behind a new haunted house at this year's event, Universal announced Tuesday.

Evil Dead Burn house details

The house will be based on the new movie, taking visitors through different "frightening" moments.

"The nightmare grows more and more fierce as guests venture through the haunted house, encountering ferocious Deadites around every turn before succumbing to the evil themselves," Universal described in a news release.

A version of the house will also be featured at Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights event.

Artwork for "Evil Dead Burn," one of the haunted houses coming to this year's Halloween Horror Nights. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

Halloween Horror Nights lineup

The 2026 edition of Halloween Horror Nights will feature 10 haunted houses.

"Evil Dead Burn" joins a lineup that includes "Sinners," "Stranger Things 5," and "Hellraiser."

The lineup will also feature several original concept houses, including Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control, H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular, Madlands: Cage Cannibals, Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction.

The event will also include five scare zones, a new lagoon show based on Netflix's "Stranger Things," and a new "Nightmare Fuel" stage show.

How much are tickets?

On Tuesday, Universal also released multi-night tickets for the event, including Rush of Fear and Frequent Fear passes.

Rush of Fear - This pass is valid for the first 18 nights of the event. It costs $229.99.

Frequent Fear - This pass includes access to the event Sundays through Thursdays, plus opening weekend. It costs $274.99.

Frequent Fear Plus - This pass includes access to the event Sundays through Fridays, plus the first and last Saturday. It costs $324.99.

Ultimate Frequent Fear - This pass includes access to every night of the event, plus parking after 5 p.m. It costs $449.99.

Single-night tickets are also on sale.

Halloween Horror Nights runs on select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.