Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $743 million: Winning numbers, next drawing

The Brief The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $743 million after no one won the big prize on Tuesday. The latest jackpot is among the highest in the game's history. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, July 24 at 11 p.m. ET.



The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $743 million after no one won the big prize on Tuesday night.

The current jackpot, which is now the 10th-largest prize in the game's history, has a cash option valued at $323.4 million.

Winning Mega Million numbers: July 21, 2026

The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday were 25, 37, 59, 68, 70 and a Mega Ball of 10.

Although no one won the jackpot, two tickets sold in California and Arizona matched five numbers for prizes worth $2 million (with the 2X multiplier) and $3 million (with the 3X multiplier), according to the Mega Millions website.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions drawings take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, July 24.

Mega Millions: How to play

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $5 each and include a randomly assigned multiplier, multiplying the base prize levels by 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X or 10X.

The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 23; the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290 million, according to lottery officials.

Top 10 largest Mega Million jackpots

$1.602 billion — Aug. 8, 2023 - Florida

$1.53 billion — Oct. 23, 2018 - South Carolina

$1.35 billion — Jan. 13, 2023 - Maine

$1.33 billion — July 29, 2022 - Illinois

$1.26 billion — Dec. 27, 2024 - California

$1.12 billion — March 26, 2024 - New Jersey

$1.05 billion — Jan. 22, 2021 - Michigan

$983 million — Nov. 14, 2025 - Georgia

$810 million — Sept. 10, 2024 - Texas

$743 million — Current jackpot prize