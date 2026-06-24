Halloween Horror Nights: Universal Orlando adds 'Caged Cannibals' house to lineup

The Brief Universal Orlando has added another original concept haunted house to the Halloween Horror Nights lineup. "Madlands: Caged Cannibals" will take guests inside a defunct zoo overrun with warring groups of cannibals. Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.



Universal Orlando has revealed another haunted house for its upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event.

The house is called "Madlands: Caged Cannibals," Universal announced Wednesday on social media.

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What we know about the Madlands house

"Madlands: Caged Cannibals" will be one of Universal's concept houses, which are based on ideas from the Halloween Horror Nights team.

"A defunct zoo is now the deadly domain of warring cannibal factions that have taken their animal instincts to extremes," Universal said of the house in a social media post.

The post added that guests would be the cannibals' "lunch."

Several haunted houses revealed

So far, Universal has announced five of the 10 houses it has planned for this year's event.

Three of the houses are original concepts: "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control," "H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular!" and Madlands: Cage Cannibals."

Universal also announced two houses based on the Oscar-winning movie "Sinners" and the fifth season of the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

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What are the dates for Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

The event, which marks its 35th anniversary this year, requires a separate ticket.

Single-night tickets, Premium Scream Night tickets, Express Passes and other event add-ons are now on sale.