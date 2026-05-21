Halloween Horror Nights houses 2026: Sinners joins Universal Orlando

The Brief Halloween Horror Nights has revealed its second house: Sinners , inspired by the Warner Bros. Pictures hit movie. When is Halloween Horror Nights? HHN will run for 42 nights, Aug. 28 - Nov. 1, 2026. Are tickets available? Yup! Details below.



Sinners is headed to Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights! It is the second house announcement ahead of HHN's 35th Anniversary.

Inspired by Warner Bros. Pictures' hit movie, the haunted house will take people back to Club Juke where twin brothers, Smoke & Stack, fight off bloodthirsty vampires, Universal said. Here's your guide to HHN 35, including house announcements, tickets, and dates.

First look at Sinners house coming to HHN Orlando

Universal shared a 40-second tease of the Sinners house, showing a card table, three cards, with one of them reading "Sinners."

"The terrifying Halloween Horror Nights house will transport guests back in time to the popular Club Juke where they will quickly realize that nothing is as it seems when nefarious, red-eyed vampires Remmick, Bert and Joan appear with their insatiable hunger. As they attempt to evade the vampires at every turn, fans will encounter some of their favorite characters lifted straight from the film, including Sammie, Mary, Annie, Pearline and Cornbread. Caught in a deadly struggle between twins Smoke and Stack and the bloodthirsty vampires, guests must survive the night – because the terror will only relent once the sun rises," described Universal in a news release.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Universal shared an early look at some of the merchandise available for the Sinners house. Credit: Universal Orlando/HHN/Handout

What do we know about the other haunted houses?

Universal said there would be at least 10 haunted houses for this year's Halloween Horror Nights. So far, the first two have been revealed. In March 2026, HHN revealed the first house: "Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control."

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights starts at Universal Orlando Resort on Friday, August 28 and will run for a record 48 nights, through November 1, 2026.

HHN tickets

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are on sale. There are a variety of ticket options, including single-night tickets, season passes, and premium tours and experiences. Click here for more information.

Single day tickets: Start at $89.99

Premium Scream Night (Aug. 27 or Oct. 19): $399

R.I.P. Tour: $438.99 per person

Express Pass:

New this year, HHN has added a "Scream Early Ticket," which allows people access to some Haunted Houses as early as 2 p.m. This is a $70 addition, according to the website. An Express Pass is $169 and allows people to skip the regular line one time at all 10 houses.

When will the rest of the houses be announced?

Stay tuned! Universal and HHN tend to reveal the houses one by one as the event gets closer.