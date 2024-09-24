Expand / Collapse search

Orlando woman arrested after hit-and-run involving bicyclist

By
Published  September 24, 2024 11:46pm EDT
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando woman arrested after hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Newly released video from the Orlando Police Department shows the moment a woman struck a bicyclist with her car and continued driving.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly released video from the Orlando Police Department shows the moment a woman struck a bicyclist with her car and continued driving. 

The video stops at the point of impact, but footage reveals the victim lying on the ground, followed by another angle showing the bike being thrown from beneath the car.

MORE STORIES:

Police said a man called to report his girlfriend’s Kia had been stolen. Officers later arrested Gerica Redding after she abandoned the vehicle. Redding faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and grand theft.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: