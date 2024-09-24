Orlando woman arrested after hit-and-run involving bicyclist
ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly released video from the Orlando Police Department shows the moment a woman struck a bicyclist with her car and continued driving.
The video stops at the point of impact, but footage reveals the victim lying on the ground, followed by another angle showing the bike being thrown from beneath the car.
Police said a man called to report his girlfriend’s Kia had been stolen. Officers later arrested Gerica Redding after she abandoned the vehicle. Redding faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with serious injuries and grand theft.
