Orlando weather: Fire risk elevated as severe drought continues across Central Florida

The Brief A cold front is moving through Central Florida this morning, which has helped bring a few clouds to the region. Temperatures throughout the day will remain on the pleasant and seasonable side, with highs in the mid-80s. With the severe drought in place for some of our counties already, the added dry air will keep our fire risk elevated through the end of the week.



Here's a look at what to expect from this week's weather forecast.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

A cold front is moving through Central Florida this morning, which has helped bring a few clouds to the region.

Winds will begin to shift and move in from the north, helping to usher in drier air throughout the rest of the day.

This will keep temperatures on the pleasant and seasonable side, with highs in the mid-80s.

Near the beaches, temperatures will be closer to the mid-70s for highs.

Humidity levels will be quite low, keeping us comfortable for any outdoor plans you may have.

Severe drought continues across Central Florida

Why you should care:

That being said, this is not good news for our fire weather.

With the severe drought in place for some of our counties already, the added dry air will keep our fire risk elevated through the end of the week.

Both wildfires and brush fires have spread across Central Florida this week, with the most recent one, dubbed the "Powerline Fire," sparking Tuesday and burning more than 270 acres in Volusia County.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Clear skies and cool temperatures set up shop overnight.

We'll see Thursday morning lows dip down into the low-to-middle-50s for most areas.

There could be a few spots across north Central Florida where temperatures slip into the upper 40s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Dig deeper:

The rest of this week features sunshine and pleasant temperatures, as highs remain right around the mid-80s.

For the holiday weekend, a large ridge of high pressure builds into the region, which will in turn heat temperatures right back up.

Highs will warm into the middle and upper 80s for the weekend, with highs likely reaching the low-90s by Monday.

Next week is when we finally start to shake things up pattern wise.

This will lead to a more active forecast, and our next round of much-needed rain for the early and middle parts of next week.

