Brush fire in Melbourne spreads 25 acres, 90% contained
ORLANDO, Fla. - A fast-moving brush fire dubbed the "Digital Fire" has forced the closure of John Rodes Boulevard in both directions near Enterprise Court, according to the Melbourne Police Department.
Where did the fire start?
What we know:
The fire started in the City of Melbourne and was initially reported at 5 acres before doubling in size. As of 4:12 p.m. Wednesday, it has burned approximately 25 acres and is 90% contained.
Crews from the Melbourne Fire Department, with assistance from police and Brevard County Fire Rescue, are actively working to contain the blaze.
Officials are urging drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the area. No injuries or structural damage have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
What caused the fire?
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. However, much of Central Florida and Florida are experiencing drought. Click here to view current drought maps for Florida and Central Florida.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Melbourne Police Department and the City of Melbourne.