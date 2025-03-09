Orlando weather: Showers, wind and clouds possible overnight ahead of Sunday's Storm Alert Day

The Brief A few sprinkles of showers, breezy winds and clouds are possible going into the evening ahead of the FOX 35 Storm Alert Day on Sunday. This line of storms on Sunday will produce strong and possibly damaging winds, large hail with stronger thunderstorms, spin-up tornadoes and occasional heavy downpours. Storms are expected to arrive from Gainesville to Ocala in the late morning hours, into the Orlando Metro by late afternoon and moving out of Melbourne by Sunday evening.



What will the weather look like tonight?

What To Expect:

Because of the warm temperatures today, we could see a few sprinkles due to some sea breeze showers popping up across the region.

Winds will be breezy through the overnight ahead of the line of storms set to move through Sunday.

Clouds will also be on the increase ahead of the line of storms tomorrow.

This, as well as the wind flow and the clouds, will keep overnight lows warm with temperatures bottoming out in the upper-60s.

FOX 35 Storm Alert Day

What's next:

This storm system will be our big weather headline and the next chance for severe weather to hit Central Florida!

With warm air surging into the region on Sunday morning, highs will quickly soar into the upper-80s and lower-90s.

That heat, mugginess and sunshine that we see before the line moves through allows the storm energy to build Sunday afternoon.

The unstable air, as well as the dynamics in the atmosphere, will make for a severe weather threat from Sunday afternoon into the evening.

This line of storms will produce strong and possibly damaging winds, large hail with stronger thunderstorms, spin-up tornadoes and occasional heavy downpours.

This is why the Storm Team has made Sunday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop early in the day on Sunday and continue to work to the southeast through the afternoon, moving out Sunday evening.

Storms arrive from Gainesville to Ocala in the late morning hours, into the Orlando Metro by late afternoon and moving out of Melbourne by Sunday evening.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

Cold air rushes into the region after the front moves through, dropping temperatures about 30 degrees from the low-90s Sunday afternoon to the upper-50s early Monday morning.

There will be clouds and there could be a few lingering sprinkles for the Monday morning commute.

High pressure will then take hold of the region, bringing back the sunshine on Monday afternoon.

Sunshine is on tap for the rest of the week, as temperatures rebound back into the low-80s by Wednesday.

Another cold front moves through, bringing the possibility of a few quick showers on Thursday, with temperatures cooling down into the mid-70s on Friday.

