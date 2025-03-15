Florida tornadoes and severe weather: How to prepare and what to do

The Brief The FOX 35 Storm Team has designated Sunday, March 16, as a Storm Alert Day due to the potential for severe weather, strong thunderstorms and tornadoes. The latest forecasts show that the severe weather will arrive in the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday for Central Florida. With tornadoes being one of the main weather impacts, here's how you can prepare and what you can do to ensure both you and your family stay safe.



There is the potential for severe weather across the southeastern parts of the United States over the next few days, including Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. On Sunday, that severe weather threat will extend into both north and Central Florida.

With tornadoes being one of the main weather impacts, here's how you can prepare and what you can do to ensure both you and your family stay safe.

What is a tornado? How dangerous is it?

What we know:

The National Weather Service (NWS) calls tornadoes "nature's most violent storms" and defines a tornado as "a violently rotating column of air touching the ground, usually attached to the base of a thunderstorm."

The NWS says tornadoes are spawned from powerful thunderstorms, and they can cause fatalities and devastate a neighborhood in seconds.

Winds of a tornado may reach 300 mph, and damage paths can be in excess of one mile wide and 50 miles long, according to weather officials.

Hail is also very commonly found very close to tornadoes, as the NWS says the "strongest thunderstorms that spawn tornadoes are formed under atmospheric conditions that are also highly likely to cause hail."

While some tornadoes are clearly visible, rain or nearby low-hanging clouds can obscure others.

Tornadoes develop extremely rapidly, and may dissipate just as quickly. The NWS says that most tornadoes are on the ground for less than 15 minutes.

Weather officials said that before a tornado hits, the wind may die down and the air may become very still. A cloud of debris can mark the location of a tornado, even if a funnel is not visible.

According to the NWS, tornadoes generally occur near the trailing edge of a thunderstorm, and it is not uncommon to see clear, sunlit skies behind a tornado.

How common are tornadoes in Florida?

Local perspective:

The NWS says that every state is at some risk of hazard from a tornado.

This year, AccuWeather has predicted about 1,300 to 1,450 tornadoes across the U.S.

That's slightly above the historical average of 1,225 tornadoes, but well below last year’s tornado count of the preliminary numbers of tornadoes reported in 2024 of 1,855.

But how common are tornadoes in Florida? FOX 35 Meterologist Noah Bergren says that tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are more frequent in the state than some people realize.

In fact, Florida has a higher frequency of tornadoes per 10,000 square miles than any other state.

The strongest tornado recorded in Florida was in April 1966. It killed 11 people and injured about 3,350.

"They do occur; they're not rare here," Bergren said. "However, strong tornadoes are less common."

Bergren said tornadoes are less likely in the summer months, running from around May to October. He said this is mainly due to fewer cold fronts and fewer temperature clashes.

From November through April is typically when tornadoes are more common in Florida. Bergren said this is because the jet stream is closer, there's more temperature clash and there are more cold fronts.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning: What is the difference?

Dig deeper:

Tornadoes are violently rotating columns of air that typically extend from a thunderstorm to the ground.

They can form anywhere, anytime and can reach wind speeds of up to 200 mph, enough to damage houses and buildings, flip cars and turn everyday debris into deadly missiles.

Tornado watch: A tornado watch is issued when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are POSSIBLE in and near the watch area. This does not mean that a tornado will occur. It just means it's possible, per the National Weather Service.

Tornado warning: A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is IMMINENT. If a tornado warning is issued, seek safe shelter immediately.

How likely is a tornado threat on Sunday?

What they're saying:

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said as the system moves into Central Florida, the tornado threat will move with it.

"Winds will veer with altitude, from southerly at the ground level to westerly at jet stream level, producing a rotation in the column of air from ground to 30,000 feet," Garner said. "This means any thunderstorms entering the region of orange could spin. This means a few tornadoes are possible."

Garner noted that these would likely not be the large tornadoes often seen in the middle of the country.

However, any tornado can be damaging and threaten life, property and homes.

Where is the safest place in your home during a tornado?

What you can do:

If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter right away. Although there is no completely safe place during a tornado, some locations are much safer than others.

Find the most-interior room in your house or building, such as a closet, bathroom or another room. Stay away from windows and doors.

For added protection, get underneath something sturdy, such as a heavy table or workbench. If possible, cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag, or mattress, and protect your head with anything available — even your hands.

If you are outside, get inside right away. Do not stay in a mobile home manufactured before 1976.

Do not try to outrun a tornado in your vehicle — this is the least desirable place to be during a tornado. Cars, buses and trucks are easily tossed by tornado winds.

Tornado safety tips: Here's what to do

