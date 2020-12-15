Orlando VA begins administering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans

article

The Orlando VA Medical Center says that they have started administering COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans residing in its long-term care community living center.

They said that starting Wednesday, they will start providing the vaccine to frontline health care employees as well.

The Orlando VA Medical Center is said to be part of the initial group of 37 VA medical centers across the country that has already or will soon receive and administer Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine this week. The sites were picked because of their ability to vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at extremely cold temperatures.

“The Orlando VA Healthcare System is proud to be a part of the initial 37 VA medical centers receiving the vaccine,” said Timothy J. Cooke, Medical Center Director/CEO.

“Ultimately, the department’s goal is to offer the vaccine to all Veterans receiving care at VA,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “As increased vaccine supply is obtained, VA plans to distribute these vaccines at additional facilities to provide the vaccine to more Veterans and employees.”

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is said to be 95 percent effective in preventing the virus. It is administered in a series of two doses, 21 days apart. The side effects are reportedly short-lived and similar to those of other vaccines.

As more vaccines become available, the VA said they will distribute them at more facilities to both veterans and employees. Florida should get more than twice as many more vaccines -- between 300,000 and 500,000 vaccines -- next week, officials said.

This could especially be true as Moderna may receive emergency use authorization from the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) this week. An advisory panel will review their vaccine, which is said to be as effective as Pfizer's, on Thursday.

Florida is giving vaccine priority to long-term care facilities, then healthcare workers, followed by the 65 and up community who have pre-existing medical conditions.

