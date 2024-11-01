Orlando shooting updates: What we know about suspect, victims, downtown security, the investigation

Two people were killed, and eight people were hurt after an alleged 17-year-old started shooting in downtown Orlando, sending thousands of people partying for Halloween scrambling in all directions.

Of the 10 total victims, 2 have died, 7 were shot, and one was trampled, officials said. The victims ranged in age between 18 and 39.

Police said between 50,000 and 100,000 people were downtown at the time of the shooting. Nearly 100 officers were already downtown in anticipation of the busy holiday weekend. More officers will be downtown this weekend, officials said.

Detectives are working to learn more about the suspect, why he was downtown, and a potential motive in the shooting. We're also learning more about the victims.

What happened?

The shooting started at 1:07 a.m. on Friday near Orange Avenue and Central Blvd., sending people running and yelling throughout downtown Orlando.

Minutes later, the alleged suspect opened fire near Orange Avenue and Washington Street, feet from a group of Orlando Police Officers and people milling around downtown. Within moments, the alleged suspect is tackled to the ground and detained.

Surveillance video and bodycamera video show the moment the alleged suspect fires his gun, and the moment he is tackled by authorities.

Orlando police are asking for any photos or videos from the shooting.

The victims

Two men died in the shooting, seven others were shot, and one was hurt after being trampled during the rush to get away.

Victim 1: A 25-year-old Black male, deceased

Victim 2: 19-year-old white male, deceased

Victim 3: 18-year-old white male, shot in the lower left leg

Victim 4: 39-year-old female, shot in the left hand

Victim 5: 24-year-old Hispanic female, shot in left leg

Victim 6: 20-year-old Black male, grazed by bullet in the head

Victim 7: 26-year-old Hispanic male, shot in right foot

Victim 8: 19-year-old Hispanic female, shot in upper back with bullet lodged in cheek

Victim 9: 26-year-old Hispanic female; not shot, but hurt being trampled as people ran

Victim 10: A female drove herself to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A UCF student was killed in the shooting and another was hurt, the university said in a letter to students. UCF did not name the student.

Orlando shooting victim describes moment he sees gun, shooting began: ‘I just automatically just duck. Crouch. Boom.’

Anthony Berry was hanging with friends in downtown Orlando for Halloween. He said the alleged suspect appeared to walk aggressively into the crowd. Then shots rang out.

Berry said he saw a white flash and immediately hit the ground. A bullet grazed the top of his head. Doctors at Orlando Regional Medical Center said if it had hit any lower, Berry likely would have had more serious health concerns.

The suspect

Police identified the shooting suspect as 17-year-old Jaylen Dwayne Edgar. He's facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

State Attorney Andrew Bain said his office will determine whether Edgar will be charged as a juvenile or an adult. Earlier, he said he believes there are aggravating factors to transfer the case to adult court.

More security measures for downtown Orlando?

It is at least the second mass shooting in downtown Orlando since 2022, where seven people were shot. In 2016, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 at Pulse Nightclub.

Following the 2022 shooting, security checkpoints were added near the entrances to downtown's entertainment district. After the apparent passage of a law affirming a constitutional right to concealed carry, those checkpoints had to be taken down, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith told reporters.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared a local state of emergency on Friday, establishing a curfew between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., and ordering bars, clubs, and restaurants to stop serving at 1 a.m. Those measures will be in place for at least a week.

"I am frustrated," Mayor Dyer said.