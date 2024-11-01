Orlando shooting suspect to face first-degree murder charges, police say

The 17-year-old suspected of shooting at people celebrating Halloween in downtown Orlando overnight has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder - and could potentially be charged as an adult, officials said.

Two people were killed in the shooting and at least eight others were hurt, either shot or trampled during the crush, officials said.

Orlando police identified the suspected shooter as Jalen Dwayne Edgar, 17. He was booked into jail on two counts of first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree attempted murder – counts for each person killed and each person hurt.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and Florida State Attorney Andrew Bain said it is possible the 17-year-old could be charged as an adult.

A motive in the shooting has not been determined yet.