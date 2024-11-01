UCF student killed, another hurt in downtown Orlando shooting, university says

A student at the University of Central Florida was killed and another hurt in a mass shooting in downtown Orlando, the school said.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news that overnight in downtown Orlando, a shooting incident resulted in the injury of several bystanders and the devastating loss of two lives, including a student member of our UCF community," UCF said in an email to students on Friday afternoon.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn this tragic, senseless violence, which also resulted in the injury of at least one other student and may have impacted many students who were out celebrating Halloween and in the vicinity of this incident"

A spokesperson for UCF confirmed the letter and shared a copy with FOX 35 Orlando.

Police nor the school have released the names of those who died or were injured in the shooting, pending notification of their families.

Two people died, and eight others were hurt in the shooting, officials said. A 17-year-old suspect was detained and booked into jail on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.