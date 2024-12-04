Orlando Police crack down on downtown nightlife with 'Operation Nightcap'

Downtown Orlando businesses have been put on notice as the police department intensifies efforts to curb the party atmosphere and enhance safety through its latest initiative, Operation Nightcap.

The operation comes in the wake of recent violence, including a mass shooting on Halloween that left two people dead, prompting temporary curfews and changes to pedestrian traffic patterns.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith called the operation a success, announcing 32 suspects faced 85 charges, resulting in 11 arrests and the removal of drugs from local nightclubs.

More surprising, however, were the 150 citations issued to 23 bars and clubs for allowing undercover officers to enter armed and without verifying their IDs, a violation of the city’s after-midnight sales permit policies.

"Our officers are armed and… we get in all the nightclubs without being checked, without being properly screened. Their IDs weren't swept through the card reader… which they have to do, and that wasn't being done.," Smith said.

The after-midnight sales permit now mandates stricter safety measures, including ID verification and proper screening of patrons. These measures are part of ongoing city efforts to address downtown safety concerns, which have also included altering traffic patterns and revising alcohol sales hours.

Residents like Tahodja Bond support the new rules. "Anything you can do to keep the city safe and keep people going to the bars, keep people patronizing, is good," Bond said.

Chief Smith emphasized collaboration between police and businesses.

"I think we just all have to do our part to keep Orlando safe. We do our part by providing the officers to keep the streets safe. They do their part to keep the inside of bars and nightclubs safe," he said.

Operation Nightcap is the latest in a series of measures to balance public safety and nightlife in Orlando's downtown.

