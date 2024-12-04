Florida corrections officer stabbed during group attack by prison inmates: FDC

A Florida correctional officer was hospitalized after being stabbed by a prison inmate on Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Department of Corrections (FDC).

The incident happened at the Cross City Correctional Institution when a group of inmates began attacking multiple corrections officers, officials said.

The injured officer was securing inmates in their cells when one inmate, identified as Kevin Rolle, stabbed him multiple times in the torso with a "homemade knife." The attack was captured on surveillance footage, according to an arrest affidavit.

Photo of Kevin Rolle via the Florida Department of Corrections

Additional staff intervened to restrain the inmates involved. The injured officer was taken to a local hospital, though the severity of his injuries remains unclear.

The other officers involved were evaluated by medical staff.

In a post-Miranda interview, Rolle claimed he was defending himself during the attack and stated that he was "not trying to kill" the officer. However, officials said his claims were "inconsistent with video recordings".

Rolle, who is already serving multiple sentences for robbery with a gun or deadly weapon, now faces additional charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of contraband (weapon), and resisting an officer with violence, the FDC said.

"While this is a tragic incident, the outcome could have been much worse. We stand with our officers as they continue to recover from this senseless act of violence," Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon said in a statement. "I would like to thank the Office of Inspector General for their swift investigation and for making this prompt arrest. Any violence towards our staff will not be tolerated, and offenders will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."