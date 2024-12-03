Port Orange councilman sworn in amid controversy over alleged DUI

A Volusia County DUI suspect was sworn into office Tuesday night as a Port Orange city council member.

Lance Green took the oath to represent District 4 three months after a DUI arrest.

Green has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial. Port Orange police said Green tried to switch seats with his wife, Susan, soon after the crash. The crash happened days after Green won his seat with roughly 55% of the vote.

The City of Port Orange shared police body-worn camera video of Green's field sobriety test and arrest. In the video, Green's wife is seen and heard multiple times denying any switch.

While sitting inside a holding cell, Green is seen on video asking for the chief of police. The supervisor on duty told Green the chief was out of town. The supervisor also reprimanded Green after he accused Green of calling a female officer a b****.

Lance Green had not spoken to any reporters since his arrest and deleted most of his public Facebook page. He declined to answer questions before the meeting. FOX 35 News approached him once it was over.

Manny Martinez: "That video, is that video representative of who you are?"

Lance Green: "No."

Manny Martinez: "What would you say to the people of Port Orange?"

Lance Green: "Looking forward to serving them."

Manny Martinez: "Did you call that officer a bi***?"

Lance Green: "No comment. Thank you."

Manny Martinez: "Mrs. Green, anything? Did you switch seats?"

Lance Green: "We're good. Thank you."

Two people spoke at Tuesday's meeting about Lance Green's seat. Laureen Vartanian, a Port Orange resident, said Green has brought the city unwanted attention.

"As long as you sit on our council, you will be a festering abscess on the face of our city," Vartanian told Green during public comment. "You're a disgrace to our city."

Support for Green came from the city's former fire chief, Ken Fustin. He was fired three years ago after an argument with a Volusia County official at a restaurant.

"Lance and his wife Susie made an unfortunate mistake that affected their reputation in this community," Fustin said of the controversy. "I can honestly and sincerely relate to the humiliation."

Unless Green resigns, only the governor and Port Orange District 4 voters can remove him from office. Green is not eligible for a recall vote until he's served at least six months.

Mr. and Mrs. Green left the meeting in their white Dodge pick-up truck. Lance Green was the driver. He flashed a peace sign to the FOX 35 camera.

County court records show Green's next court date is in January.

