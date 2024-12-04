Florida woman accused of drowning teen daughter in bathtub indicted on murder charge

An Osceola County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Kelsey Glover, 35, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of her daughter and an attack on another woman.

The charges stem from a Nov. 20 incident when the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that Glover had attacked a woman with a hammer and drowned her daughter in a bathtub.

Deputies responded to the home in Kissimmee, where they found the young girl unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators determined Glover drowned her daughter in a bathtub and attacked the female witness with a hammer.

On Dec. 4, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury, which led to the indictment.

