Florida woman accused of drowning teen daughter in bathtub indicted on murder charge
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An Osceola County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Kelsey Glover, 35, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the death of her daughter and an attack on another woman.
The charges stem from a Nov. 20 incident when the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that Glover had attacked a woman with a hammer and drowned her daughter in a bathtub.
Deputies responded to the home in Kissimmee, where they found the young girl unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Investigators determined Glover drowned her daughter in a bathtub and attacked the female witness with a hammer.
On Dec. 4, prosecutors presented evidence to a grand jury, which led to the indictment.
