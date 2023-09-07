Orlando police chief to address recent violent crime within the community Thursday morning

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith plans to address the public about violent crime during a news conference Thursday morning.

The police department said the focus will be on how the department is working to reduce violence.

The news conference is set to begin at 11 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live in the above video player and on the FOX 35 YouTube page when it begins.

The news conference comes after several shootings in the past month, including the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.