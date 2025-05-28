Is lightning damage covered by insurance? Strike sparks fire that destroys Seminole County home

The Brief A lightning strike late Monday night ignited a fire that destroyed a Seminole County home, with neighbors witnessing the rapid blaze. Florida leads the nation in lightning-related insurance claims, stressing the need for proper coverage. Experts urge residents to review their policies, especially regarding deductibles and solar panel protection.



A home in Seminole County was destroyed after it was struck by lightning late Monday night, sparking a massive fire that left the structure with its roof collapsed and neighbors shaken.

What we know:

A home in Seminole County was severely damaged after being struck by lightning late Monday night, resulting in a fire that destroyed the roof and left the structure unsafe.

Firefighters at the scene believe the cause was lightning, though the fire marshal’s official report is still pending. Aerial footage from Sky Fox clearly shows the extensive damage, highlighting the collapsed and charred roof.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A house in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood of Sanford was destroyed Tuesday evening after it was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm, responding firefighters told FOX 35 News.

What we don't know:

While lightning is the suspected cause, the fire marshal has yet to make a formal determination. The extent of the financial loss to the homeowners and whether the family inside sustained any injuries remain unreported. It is also unclear whether the homeowners’ insurance policy will fully cover the damages or if there will be out-of-pocket expenses.

Does home insurance cover lightning damage?

Big picture view:

Florida consistently faces a high number of lightning-related incidents and claims. In 2023 alone, the state led the nation with more than $100 million filed in lightning insurance claims.

This highlights the ongoing risk residents face during storm season and underscores the importance of reviewing insurance policies to ensure adequate coverage, especially for unique assets like solar panels.

Know your coverage and deductibles

Lightning strikes are generally covered by insurance, both for homes and vehicles. A standard homeowners' insurance policy covers damage caused by lightning strikes, including fires and smoke damage, and damage to the structure of the house, garage, shed, or other structures on the property.

The policy also covers damage to personal property inside the home, such as electronics, appliances, and furniture, if it's caused by a lightning strike. Some policies offer optional coverage for power surges caused by lightning, according to American Family Insurance.

While lightning-related damage is often covered under homeowners' insurance, Floridians should double-check their policies and deductibles. Solar panel owners should also confirm if their coverage includes those systems.

What they're saying:

A house in the Buckingham Estates neighborhood of Sanford was destroyed Tuesday evening after it was struck by lightning during a severe thunderstorm, responding firefighters told FOX 35 News. Nearby resident Christa Gonzalez described the terrifying moment the strike occurred.

"We both jumped out of our chairs and were like, ‘Oh my gosh,’" she recalled. "We came out here and they had already gotten their dogs out, and they were fine, but it was scary how fast it happened."

Gregory Buck, of National Risk Experts, advised homeowners to check their policies carefully.

"You're likely to have either typically a $1,000, $2,500, or even $5,000 deductible for those damages done by the lightning, so yes, you're going to be covered, but know what those out-of-pocket costs are. "

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: