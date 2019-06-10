Orlando Magic begin training camp
video

Orlando Magic begin training camp

Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.

Orlando Magic sign free agent B.J. Johnson

Orlando Magic sign free agent B.J. Johnson

The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard B.J. Johnson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Friday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes

Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes

It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.

Trump presents Medal of Freedom to NBA's Jerry West

Trump presents Medal of Freedom to NBA's Jerry West

Jerry West, the NBA legend who delivered championships to the Los Angeles Lakers as both a player and an executive, said, "It never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball" as he was honored Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Orlando Magic release 2019-20 schedule

Orlando Magic release 2019-20 schedule

The National Basketball Association released its 2019-20 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at the Amway Center vs. Cleveland. Game time is 7 p.m.

Summer League winds down, and now, maybe, some NBA rest

Summer League winds down, and now, maybe, some NBA rest

They'll hand out T-shirts to the Summer League winners following the championship game between Memphis and Minnesota in Las Vegas on Monday night, and then things will finally slow down a bit in the NBA. Maybe. And probably not for long.

Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft

Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says this is the busiest time of year for him and the front office staff, as they finish preparations for the NBA Draft on Thursday.  Then, they immediately pivot to free agency.

AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade

AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade

Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.