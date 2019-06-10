FOX Sports Florida to air 3 Magic preseason games
FOX Sports Florida, the exclusive television home of the Orlando Magic, announced plans to televise three Magic preseason games ahead of the 2019-20 NBA regular season.
Orlando Magic begin training camp
Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford called the opening day of team practice disappointing, but everyone was raving about the performance of new point guard Markelle Fultz. The magic are not yet playing with starters and second units, but there is a lot of strength and excitement.
Orlando Magic sign free agent B.J. Johnson
The Orlando Magic have signed free agent guard B.J. Johnson, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced Friday. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.
Feeling better, Magic guard Markelle Fultz has high hopes
It was time for the last jump shot of Markelle Fultz's workout on the Orlando Magic practice court on Wednesday. He let a 3-pointer fly from the left corner, and spun around in celebration even before the ball swished through the net.
Orlando Magic sign free agent center Isaac Humphries
The Orlando Magic have signed free agent center Isaac Humphries, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal are not disclosed.
Orlando Magic and Jewett Orthopaedic paint Habitat home
The Magic are off the basketball court and on the job. Employees gave a Habitat for Humanity home a fresh coat of paint.
Trump presents Medal of Freedom to NBA's Jerry West
Jerry West, the NBA legend who delivered championships to the Los Angeles Lakers as both a player and an executive, said, "It never ceases to amaze me the places you can go in this world chasing a basketball" as he was honored Thursday with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
NBA MVP Antetokounmpo, Greece open World Cup with easy win
Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the ball at one end, dribbled behind his back around midcourt, kept going and took off from just below the foul line before unleashing a dunk.
Former NBA, ABA coach Tom Nissalke dead at 87
Tom Nissalke, who won coach of the year honors in the NBA and ABA, has died. He was 87.
Orlando Magic release 2019-20 schedule
The National Basketball Association released its 2019-20 schedule today and announced the Orlando Magic will host their season opener on Wednesday, October 23 at the Amway Center vs. Cleveland. Game time is 7 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons to hold youth clinics in Altamonte Springs
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons is back in Central Florida to host two days of youth basketball clinics.
Celtics sign UCF's Tacko Fall after impressive Summer League play
The Boston Celtics on Thursday announced the signing of former University of Central Florida basketball player Tacko Fall.
Summer League winds down, and now, maybe, some NBA rest
They'll hand out T-shirts to the Summer League winners following the championship game between Memphis and Minnesota in Las Vegas on Monday night, and then things will finally slow down a bit in the NBA. Maybe. And probably not for long.
NBA: Coaches likely to get 1 challenge per game next season
NBA coaches likely will be challenging one call per game next season.
UCF's Tacko Fall, Aubrey Dawkins sign NBA deals
Following an amazing career at UCF, leading the Knights to their first NCAA Tournament victory in program history, Tacko Fall is set to begin the next chapter of his story.
UCF's BJ Taylor will play summer league with Orlando Magic
Big news for the University of Central Florida's BJ Taylor.
Magic making final preps for Thursday's NBA Draft
Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman says this is the busiest time of year for him and the front office staff, as they finish preparations for the NBA Draft on Thursday. Then, they immediately pivot to free agency.
AP Source: Lakers, Pelicans, agree on Anthony Davis trade
Two people familiar with the situation say the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade six-time All-Star Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers for point guard Lonzo Ball, forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Josh Hart and three first-round draft choices.
Raptors defeat Warriors to capture first NBA title in thrilling 114-110 victory
In the end, they were just battered and broken. And now, they're beaten. The Golden State Warriors are champions no more.
Warriors hang on to stay alive, win Game 5 of NBA Finals
Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Klay Thompson added 26 and they led a season-saving surge that gave the Golden State Warriors a 106-105 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.