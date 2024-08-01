Orlando International Airport travelers can turn food purchases into airline miles with new rewards program

Travelers at Orlando International Airport (MCO) can turn their food purchases into airline miles with the introduction of a new rewards program.

MCO Rewards, which officially launched Thursday, allows customers and employees to claim rewards like airline miles, gift cards and cash back when they shop, eat and park at the airport. It also provides customized feedback to the airport to help the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority "cater to customers' preferences."

The rewards program works not only at MCO, but at over a hundred other airports in the GlidePathCX network, including ones in Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Miami, Jacksonville, Tampa, Palm Beach, and Tallahassee.

"We served more than 57 million customers at Orlando International Airport in 2023, so literally millions could benefit from a program like this," said Kevin J. Thibault, Chief Executive Officer at GOAA. "It’s gratifying to offer ‘MCO Rewards’ as a way to further engage with customers and to say ‘thanks’ for choosing MCO as their airport of choice."

Click here to sign up for the free rewards program. All you have to do is enter some personal information and link a credit or debit card.