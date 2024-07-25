JetBlue unlocks new flight service between Florida, New England

JetBlue is expanding its service nationwide, including the addition of two new routes in and out of Orlando.

The airline announced Wednesday that it would now fly between Orlando International Airport (MCO) and two popular New England destinations – Portland, Maine, and Manchester, New Hampshire – starting this fall and winter.

Seasonal winter service between MCO and Portland International Jetport (PWM) in Maine is scheduled to start on Oct. 28 with flights three times a week.

Year-round, daily flights from MCO to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) are set to take off starting Jan. 23, 2025.

In total, JetBlue added eight new routes to the New England area, over half of which are taking off from Florida airports. Here's a look:

Boston (BOS) to/from Presque Isle, ME (PQI)

Fort Myers (RSW) to/from Providence, RI (PVD)

Tampa (TPA) to/from Providence, RI (PVD)

San Juan, PR (SJU) to/from Providence, RI (PVD)

Orlando (MCO) to/from Portland, ME (PWM)

Orlando (MCO) to/from Manchester, NH (MHT)

Fort Myers (RSW) to/from Manchester, NH (MHT)

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from Manchester, NH (MHT)

