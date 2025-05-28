Gov. DeSantis to speak in South Florida on Wednesday morning

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak in South Florida at 9:30 a.m. He will be joined by Dave Kerner, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You can watch the news conference live at the top of this page.



Governor Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak Wednesday morning in South Florida.

What we know:

The briefing will take place at 9:30 a.m. at Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee, located in Palm Beach County.

He will be joined by Dave Kerner, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

What we don't know:

At this time, specific details about the governor’s remarks have not been released.

FOX 35 News will stream the news conference live once it begins.

